Bobby Witt Jr. and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (130 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers and Michael Lorenzen on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSDET

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has an OPS of .723, fueled by an OBP of .289 and a team-best slugging percentage of .434 this season.

In 62.0% of his 71 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (15.5%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.8% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 49.3% of his games this season (35 of 71), with two or more runs five times (7.0%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .263 AVG .232 .307 OBP .269 .474 SLG .391 15 XBH 11 7 HR 5 22 RBI 14 28/10 K/BB 34/6 10 SB 12

Tigers Pitching Rankings