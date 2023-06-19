The Detroit Tigers (30-40) host the Kansas City Royals (19-52) in AL Central play, at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

The Tigers will look to Reese Olson (0-2) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-11).

Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (0-2, 6.08 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-11, 6.78 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.78 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.78, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.

Lyles is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

Lyles is trying for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

He has not made an outing yet in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while allowing five hits against the Atlanta Braves.

He has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 6.08, a 2.75 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.050.

