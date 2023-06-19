Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Tigers on June 19, 2023
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson and Bobby Witt Jr. are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals meet at Comerica Park on Monday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 70 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.
- He's slashed .244/.283/.422 so far this year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 17
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has collected 67 hits with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 37 runs.
- He has a slash line of .268/.303/.492 on the year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 17 doubles, eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI (61 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .235/.318/.392 on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 62 hits with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs, 11 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .234/.273/.347 so far this year.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
