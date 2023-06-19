Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (30-40) will host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (19-52) at Comerica Park on Monday, June 19, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Royals have +125 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson - DET (0-2, 6.08 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-11, 6.78 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored five times and won three of those games.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Royals have won in 16, or 27.6%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious nine times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Drew Waters 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

