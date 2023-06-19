Monday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (30-40) and the Kansas City Royals (19-52) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Tigers securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 19.

The Tigers will give the ball to Reese Olson (0-2, 6.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (0-11, 6.78 ERA).

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-8.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Royals contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Royals have been victorious in 16, or 27.6%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious nine times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.8 runs per game (267 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule