Royals vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 18
The Los Angeles Angels (40-33) and Kansas City Royals (19-51) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Tyler Anderson (3-1) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-6) will get the nod for the Royals.
Royals vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (3-1, 5.80 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-6, 4.14 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke
- Greinke (1-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
- Greinke has collected one quality start this year.
- Greinke heads into this matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Zack Greinke vs. Angels
- He will face an Angels offense that ranks sixth in the league with 360 total runs scored while batting .256 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .437 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 105 home runs (fourth in the league).
- Greinke has a 7.2 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP against the Angels this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .318 batting average over one appearance.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson
- Anderson (3-1) will take the mound for the Angels, his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 5.80 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .287.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Anderson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.
Tyler Anderson vs. Royals
- The Royals rank 27th in MLB with 265 runs scored this season. They have a .233 batting average this campaign with 65 home runs (25th in the league).
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 7-for-23 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI over 5 1/3 innings.
