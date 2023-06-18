Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Angels on June 18, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Shohei Ohtani, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 10 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 15 walks and 35 RBI (70 total hits). He's also stolen 21 bases.
- He has a .247/.287/.428 slash line on the season.
- Witt Jr. has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, four walks and seven RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 17
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 67 hits with 14 doubles, 14 home runs, eight walks and 37 RBI.
- He has a .272/.308/.500 slash line on the year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Orioles
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Tyler Anderson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Anderson Stats
- The Angels will send Tyler Anderson (3-1) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Anderson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 12
|6.0
|8
|5
|5
|7
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|4.0
|6
|6
|6
|3
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 24
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|at Orioles
|May. 18
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 14 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 38 walks and 56 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He has a .300/.385/.626 slash line on the season.
- Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in 14 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .459 with three doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 13
|2-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 65 hits with 12 doubles, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .252/.359/.461 on the season.
- Trout takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, seven walks and two RBI.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
