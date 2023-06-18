On Sunday, June 18, Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (40-33) visit Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (19-51) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Angels are listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+105). The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson - LAA (3-1, 5.80 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-6, 4.14 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Royals' game against the Angels but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Royals (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to take down the Angels with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Salvador Pérez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 22, or 55%, of those games.

The Angels have a 17-12 record (winning 58.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Angels were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (28.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won 14 of 52 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+190) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.