Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Zack Greinke, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 265 (3.8 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.

The Royals rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.421 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Greinke (1-6) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In 14 starts this season, Greinke has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds L 7-4 Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels W 10-9 Home Mike Mayers Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels - Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers - Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers - Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers - Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays - Away - Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays - Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin

