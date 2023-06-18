How to Watch the Royals vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Zack Greinke, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Angels vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Royals Player Props
|Angels vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Angels vs Royals Odds
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 265 (3.8 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.
- The Royals rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.421 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Greinke (1-6) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- In 14 starts this season, Greinke has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Ben Lively
|6/16/2023
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/17/2023
|Angels
|W 10-9
|Home
|Mike Mayers
|Griffin Canning
|6/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|6/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reese Olson
|6/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Matthew Boyd
|6/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|-
|Shane McClanahan
|6/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Zach Eflin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.