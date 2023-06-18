Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (40-33) and Kansas City Royals (19-51) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Tyler Anderson (3-1) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-6) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-8.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.

The Royals have won in 16, or 28.1%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 14 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (265 total, 3.8 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule