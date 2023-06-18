The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (hitting .207 in his past 10 games, with a triple and three walks), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .213 with three doubles, three triples and 14 walks.

Lopez has gotten a hit in 14 of 34 games this season (41.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (8.8%).

He has not gone deep in his 34 games this season.

Lopez has driven in a run in six games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 20.6% of his games this season (seven of 34), with two or more runs three times (8.8%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .158 AVG .255 .360 OBP .321 .289 SLG .333 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 8/10 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings