Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is batting .316 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Duffy has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 33 games this year, with more than one hit in 9.1% of them.

He has hit a long ball in one of 33 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .385 AVG .250 .444 OBP .302 .487 SLG .325 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 8/4 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings