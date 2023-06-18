Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drew Waters -- batting .161 with a double, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .180 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Waters has had a base hit in eight of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Waters has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.231
|AVG
|.125
|.333
|OBP
|.192
|.385
|SLG
|.125
|2
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Angels will send Anderson (3-1) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.80 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
