Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (51-22) and the San Diego Padres (33-36) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on June 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Blake Snell (2-6) to the mound, while Zach Eflin (8-2) will get the nod for the Rays.

Padres vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Padres vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Padres Performance Insights

The Padres have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Padres covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

This season, the Padres have won 24 out of the 45 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.

San Diego has a record of 24-21 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Padres have a 53.5% chance to win.

San Diego has scored 293 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rays' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those matchups had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

This season, Tampa Bay has come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (411 total, 5.6 per game).

The Rays have the second-best ERA (3.51) in the majors this season.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 11 @ Rockies L 5-4 Blake Snell vs Dinelson Lamet June 13 Guardians W 6-3 Joe Musgrove vs Tanner Bibee June 14 Guardians W 5-0 Michael Wacha vs Aaron Civale June 15 Guardians L 8-6 Ryan Weathers vs Logan Allen June 16 Rays L 6-2 Yu Darvish vs Shane McClanahan June 17 Rays - Blake Snell vs Zach Eflin June 18 Rays - Joe Musgrove vs TBA June 19 @ Giants - Michael Wacha vs Alex Cobb June 20 @ Giants - Ryan Weathers vs Anthony DeSclafani June 21 @ Giants - Yu Darvish vs TBA June 22 @ Giants - Blake Snell vs TBA

Rays Schedule