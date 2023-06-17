Nick Pratto -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .279 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Pratto has gotten a hit in 29 of 44 games this year (65.9%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (25.0%).

Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 19 .238 AVG .329 .343 OBP .392 .405 SLG .443 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 12 RBI 6 26/11 K/BB 34/7 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings