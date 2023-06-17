Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .256 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

In 58.3% of his 36 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 36 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 12 games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 14 .286 AVG .208 .352 OBP .264 .429 SLG .250 8 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 2 17/8 K/BB 17/4 4 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings