Bobby Witt Jr. and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels and Griffin Canning on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .424, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 42 of 68 games this year (61.8%), including multiple hits 18 times (26.5%).

He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 68), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (50.0%), including five multi-run games (7.4%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .266 AVG .222 .312 OBP .255 .483 SLG .363 14 XBH 10 7 HR 4 18 RBI 13 26/10 K/BB 34/5 10 SB 11

Angels Pitching Rankings