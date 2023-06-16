How to Watch the Royals vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
A couple of hot hitters, Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr., will be on display when the Los Angeles Angels face the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 64 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .381 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored 255 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Royals rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.415 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (4-5) for his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- In 13 starts this season, Singer has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-1
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Cole Irvin
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-3
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Ben Lively
|6/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|-
|Griffin Canning
|6/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|6/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reese Olson
|6/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Matthew Boyd
