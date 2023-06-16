Royals vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (39-32) and the Kansas City Royals (18-50) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Angels taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (3-6) to the mound, while Brady Singer (4-5) will get the nod for the Royals.
Royals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Angels vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Royals Player Props
|Angels vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Royals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Royals were upset in every contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).
- The Royals have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (27.3%) in those contests.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 7-29 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (255 total).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.13 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|@ Orioles
|L 6-1
|Brady Singer vs Cole Irvin
|June 11
|@ Orioles
|L 11-3
|Carlos Hernandez vs Kyle Gibson
|June 12
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Zack Greinke vs Luke Weaver
|June 13
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Brandon Williamson
|June 14
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Daniel Lynch vs Ben Lively
|June 16
|Angels
|-
|Brady Singer vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 17
|Angels
|-
|TBA vs Griffin Canning
|June 18
|Angels
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson
|June 19
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Reese Olson
|June 20
|@ Tigers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 21
|@ Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Matthew Boyd
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.