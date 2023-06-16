MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez -- batting .263 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .221.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in 39 of 63 games this year (61.9%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (17.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 63), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this year (27.0%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.214
|AVG
|.229
|.303
|OBP
|.293
|.349
|SLG
|.362
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|12
|39/17
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Sandoval (3-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.52 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.