Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .217 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Massey has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.7%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Massey has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (23.3%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .261 AVG .177 .343 OBP .216 .398 SLG .240 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 12 RBI 8 28/10 K/BB 32/4 2 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings