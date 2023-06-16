Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Reds.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has four doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .312.
- Duffy has had a hit in 19 of 32 games this season (59.4%), including multiple hits three times (9.4%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.378
|AVG
|.250
|.429
|OBP
|.302
|.486
|SLG
|.325
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|8/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.52 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
