Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune's run in the cinch Championships in London, United Kingdom has reached the quarterfinals, where he will meet Lorenzo Musetti. At +500, Rune has the fourth-best odds to win this tournament at The Queen's Club.

Rune at the 2023 cinch Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Rune's Next Match

Rune has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Musetti on Friday, June 23 at 7:00 AM ET (after getting past Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-4).

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1400

US Open odds to win: +1400

cinch Championships odds to win: +500

Rune Stats

Rune is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 265-ranked Peniston in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Rune is 54-22 over the past 12 months, with three tournament victories.

Rune is 0-1 on grass over the past 12 months.

Through 76 matches over the past year (across all court types), Rune has played 24.6 games per match. He won 53.9% of them.

In his one match on a grass surface over the past year, Rune has averaged 31.0 games.

Over the past 12 months, Rune has been victorious in 24.3% of his return games and 83.9% of his service games.

Rune has been victorious in 80.0% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 0.0% of his return games.

