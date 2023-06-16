The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (hitting .161 in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .182 with a home run and four walks.

In seven of 13 games this year, Waters has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Waters has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored at least once three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 .250 AVG .125 .348 OBP .192 .400 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 6/2 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings