Alex de Minaur's run in the cinch Championships in London, United Kingdom has reached the quarterfinals, where he will play Adrian Mannarino. At +750, de Minaur has the fifth-best odds to win this tournament at The Queen's Club.

de Minaur at the 2023 cinch Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

de Minaur's Next Match

de Minaur will meet Mannarino in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 7:00 AM ET, after defeating Diego Schwartzman in the previous round 6-2, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +6600

US Open odds to win: +5000

cinch Championships odds to win: +750

de Minaur Stats

de Minaur beat Schwartzman 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

de Minaur has won two of his 23 tournaments so far over the past year, with an overall record of 35-21.

de Minaur is 5-3 on grass over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), de Minaur has played 56 matches and 24.8 games per match.

In his eight matches on a grass surface over the past year, de Minaur has averaged 34.0 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, de Minaur has won 79.3% of his games on serve, and 28.8% on return.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, de Minaur has won 83.1% of his games on serve and 26.5% on return.

