Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Nick Pratto (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .281 with nine doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Pratto has gotten a hit in 27 of 42 games this season (64.3%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.2%).
- He has homered in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this year (26.2%), Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|.237
|AVG
|.329
|.344
|OBP
|.392
|.408
|SLG
|.443
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|24/11
|K/BB
|34/7
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Lively (3-4) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
