MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .217 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.
- In 38 of 62 games this season (61.3%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (8.1%), homering in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.8% of his games this season, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (35.5%), including six games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.207
|AVG
|.229
|.300
|OBP
|.293
|.347
|SLG
|.362
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|39/17
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Lively (3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 4.21 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.