Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has eight doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .254.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 20 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In 12 games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in 11 of 34 games so far this season.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.286
|AVG
|.208
|.358
|OBP
|.264
|.414
|SLG
|.250
|7
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|17/8
|K/BB
|17/4
|4
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Lively (3-4) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.21, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
