The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .719 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .246 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.

Olivares enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .353.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this season (62.0%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (18.0%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (10.0%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .205 AVG .289 .255 OBP .366 .398 SLG .482 8 XBH 11 4 HR 1 7 RBI 5 17/3 K/BB 15/8 2 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings