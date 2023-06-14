Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .719 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .246 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Olivares enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .353.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this season (62.0%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (18.0%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (10.0%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.205
|AVG
|.289
|.255
|OBP
|.366
|.398
|SLG
|.482
|8
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|17/3
|K/BB
|15/8
|2
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Lively gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
