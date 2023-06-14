Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +650.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -160
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.
- A total of eight Chiefs games last season hit the over.
- Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.
- The Chiefs collected seven wins at home last year and seven away.
- Kansas City won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.
Chiefs Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.
- Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.
- In the passing game, Travis Kelce scored 12 TDs, hauling in 110 balls for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game).
- Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games a season ago.
- On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and accumulated 830 yards (48.8 per game).
- On defense last year, Nick Bolton helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+4000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+800
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
