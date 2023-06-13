Tuesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (32-35) and the Kansas City Royals (18-48) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Reds securing the victory. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 13.

The Reds will look to Brandon Williamson against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-10).

Royals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 7, Royals 6.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Royals were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Royals have gone 1-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (four of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (28.3%) in those games.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 14-38 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (247 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.10 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule