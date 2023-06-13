Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is batting .237 with nine doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 39 of 65 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (26.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (30.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.2%).
- He has scored in 49.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.252
|AVG
|.222
|.298
|OBP
|.255
|.466
|SLG
|.363
|13
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|13
|25/9
|K/BB
|34/5
|10
|SB
|11
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
