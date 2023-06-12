Zack Greinke and Luke Weaver will start for their respective teams when the Kansas City Royals and the Cincinnati Reds square off on Monday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Royals (-120). The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Royals have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Royals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Royals have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have gone 1-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 10% of those games).

Kansas City has gone 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Royals have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Kansas City has played in 65 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-36-2).

The Royals have collected a 5-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-23 9-24 9-20 9-26 13-33 5-13

