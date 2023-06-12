Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Monday, Nick Pratto (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has nine doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .288.
- Pratto has had a hit in 26 of 40 games this season (65.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (27.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 40 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.358
|OBP
|.392
|.435
|SLG
|.443
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|23/10
|K/BB
|34/7
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.03 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.27, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.