Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-Kansas City Royals matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI (61 total hits). He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashing .235/.267/.412 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 61 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He's slashed .269/.305/.485 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 3

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Gibson Stats

Kyle Gibson (7-3) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Gibson has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

The 35-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.87), 46th in WHIP (1.317), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gibson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Jun. 6 5.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Guardians May. 30 5.2 7 3 3 3 1 at Yankees May. 25 7.0 2 0 0 3 4 at Blue Jays May. 19 7.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Pirates May. 14 5.0 7 4 4 5 3

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has eight doubles, eight home runs, 46 walks and 28 RBI (64 total hits).

He's slashed .274/.390/.410 on the year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jun. 10 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Brewers Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Adam Frazier Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Frazier Stats

Adam Frazier has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 18 walks and 28 RBI (48 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .236/.300/.404 on the season.

Frazier has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Frazier Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

