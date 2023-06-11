The Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Royals have +150 odds to upset. The total for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -185 +150 9 +100 -120 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 2-8-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Royals' ATS record is 2-3-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in five of those games). In four consecutive games, Kansas City and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 8.2 runs.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (28.8%) in those games.

Kansas City is 4-16 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 26 of its 64 games with a total.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 5-6-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-23 9-23 9-19 9-26 13-32 5-13

