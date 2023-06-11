Sunday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (40-24) versus the Kansas City Royals (18-46) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:35 PM on June 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (7-3) to the mound, while Carlos Hernandez (0-3) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals' ATS record is 2-3-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those contests).

The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious four times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.8 runs per game (240 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Royals Schedule