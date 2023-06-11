Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Orioles.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has three doubles, three triples and 12 walks while hitting .225.
- Lopez has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 30 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Lopez has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.161
|AVG
|.265
|.350
|OBP
|.333
|.323
|SLG
|.347
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|7/8
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (7-3 with a 3.87 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.87), 46th in WHIP (1.317), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.