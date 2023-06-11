MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, June 11
Wondering who will be pitching to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Sunday, including Martin Perez and the Rangers going up against Shane McClanahan and the Rays.
Read on to find the probable pitching matchups for every contest on the schedule for June 11.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Diamondbacks at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (7-2) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will counter with Joey Wentz (1-6) when the teams play Sunday.
|ARI: Gallen
|DET: Wentz
|13 (78.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (51.2 IP)
|2.75
|ERA
|7.49
|10.1
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Tigers
- ARI Odds to Win: -225
- DET Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Tigers
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Brandon Bielak (3-2) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will give the start to Shane Bieber (4-3) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|HOU: Bielak
|CLE: Bieber
|7 (37.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (80.2 IP)
|3.35
|ERA
|3.57
|7.2
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Astros at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -145
- HOU Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Astros at Guardians
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (2-4) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will look to Bryce Elder (4-0) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|WSH: Williams
|ATL: Elder
|12 (60.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (71.2 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|2.26
|6.8
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -275
- WSH Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Braves
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Carlos Hernandez (0-3) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will give the start to Kyle Gibson (7-3) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|KC: Hernandez
|BAL: Gibson
|26 (31.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (76.2 IP)
|4.31
|ERA
|3.87
|12.1
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Royals at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -185
- KC Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Royals at Orioles
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Mitch Keller (7-2) when the teams play on Sunday.
|NYM: Carrasco
|PIT: Keller
|7 (36.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (80 IP)
|5.94
|ERA
|3.60
|5.7
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Mets at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -120
- NYM Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mets at Pirates
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Victor Gonzalez (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Taijuan Walker (5-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|LAD: Gonzalez
|PHI: Walker
|17 (16.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (64.1 IP)
|2.70
|ERA
|5.04
|7.6
|K/9
|7.4
Live Stream Dodgers at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Louie Varland (3-2) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will look to Kevin Gausman (5-3) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|MIN: Varland
|TOR: Gausman
|8 (47 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (82 IP)
|4.40
|ERA
|2.63
|8.4
|K/9
|12.4
Vegas Odds for Twins at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -210
- MIN Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Twins at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Perez (6-1) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will look to McClanahan (9-1) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|TEX: Pérez
|TB: McClanahan
|12 (68 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (75.2 IP)
|3.97
|ERA
|2.02
|6.5
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -190
- TEX Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Rays
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (2-2) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (5-4) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.
|MIA: Garrett
|CHW: Giolito
|12 (58.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (74.1 IP)
|4.47
|ERA
|3.75
|9.3
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Marlins at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -150
- MIA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (0-3) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will counter with Freddy Peralta (5-5) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|OAK: Sears
|MIL: Peralta
|12 (64.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (65.1 IP)
|4.20
|ERA
|4.41
|8.4
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -210
- OAK Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (1-4) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will give the start to Adam Wainwright (2-1) when the clubs play Sunday.
|CIN: Greene
|STL: Wainwright
|12 (62 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (31.2 IP)
|3.92
|ERA
|5.97
|12.8
|K/9
|5.4
Vegas Odds for Reds at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -140
- CIN Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (2-6) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will give the start to Dinelson Lamet (1-3) when the clubs meet on Sunday.
|SD: Snell
|COL: Lamet
|12 (62 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (16.2 IP)
|4.21
|ERA
|12.96
|10.0
|K/9
|11.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Rockies
- SD Odds to Win: -185
- COL Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Padres at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will look to John Brebbia (2-0) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|CHC: Wesneski
|SF: Brebbia
|10 (47.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (26.2 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|3.37
|6.8
|K/9
|11.5
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -145
- CHC Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Giants
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (4-3) to the bump as they play the Angels, who will give the start to Griffin Canning (4-2) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|LAA: Canning
|12 (71 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (48.1 IP)
|3.80
|ERA
|4.47
|10.0
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -120
- SEA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (3-4) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|BOS: Bello
|NYY: Schmidt
|9 (45.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (61.2 IP)
|3.97
|ERA
|4.96
|9.1
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -125
- BOS Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
