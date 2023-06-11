MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez -- hitting .278 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .220.
- In 61.0% of his 59 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 25.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 59 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.204
|AVG
|.238
|.305
|OBP
|.304
|.354
|SLG
|.376
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|12
|38/17
|K/BB
|36/9
|1
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.17 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (7-3 with a 3.87 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.87), 46th in WHIP (1.317), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
