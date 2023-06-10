Saturday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (39-24) and the Kansas City Royals (18-45) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Orioles securing the victory. Game time is at 4:05 PM on June 10.

The Orioles will give the nod to Cole Irvin and the Royals will counter with Brady Singer (4-4, 6.45 ERA).

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Royals' ATS record is 3-3-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those contests).

The Royals have won in 15, or 29.4%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 11-30 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.8 runs per game (239 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Royals Schedule