MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, MJ Melendez (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Orioles Player Props
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .219 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.
- Melendez has had a hit in 35 of 58 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (17.2%).
- He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has an RBI in 15 of 58 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.204
|AVG
|.237
|.305
|OBP
|.306
|.354
|SLG
|.381
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|12
|38/17
|K/BB
|35/9
|1
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 29-year-old southpaw.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.