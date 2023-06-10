The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is batting .228 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Massey has gotten a hit in 28 of 55 games this year (50.9%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (16.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Massey has had at least one RBI in 25.5% of his games this year (14 of 55), with more than one RBI four times (7.3%).
  • He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (25.5%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 28
.266 AVG .193
.333 OBP .234
.392 SLG .261
6 XBH 2
2 HR 2
10 RBI 8
24/7 K/BB 32/4
2 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.22 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Irvin makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 29-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
