Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .228 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Massey has gotten a hit in 28 of 55 games this year (50.9%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (16.4%).
- He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has had at least one RBI in 25.5% of his games this year (14 of 55), with more than one RBI four times (7.3%).
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (25.5%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.266
|AVG
|.193
|.333
|OBP
|.234
|.392
|SLG
|.261
|6
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|24/7
|K/BB
|32/4
|2
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.22 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 29-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
