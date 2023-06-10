Maikel Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has eight doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .252.

In 17 of 30 games this season (56.7%) Garcia has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (23.3%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 11 of 30 games so far this year.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 .306 AVG .171 .375 OBP .222 .452 SLG .220 7 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 2 16/7 K/BB 15/3 4 SB 1

