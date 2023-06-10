Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .414, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 59.7% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.8% of them.

He has homered in nine games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (50.0%), including five games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .256 AVG .213 .287 OBP .248 .473 SLG .354 13 XBH 9 6 HR 4 15 RBI 12 25/6 K/BB 33/5 9 SB 11

Orioles Pitching Rankings