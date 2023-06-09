Tyler Wells and Daniel Lynch will start for their respective teams when the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals play on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Royals are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Orioles (-190). The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -190 +155 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

The Royals have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (30%) in those games.

Kansas City has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 4-14 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 26 of its 62 games with a total.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-23 9-21 9-18 9-25 13-31 5-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.