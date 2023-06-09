Friday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (38-24) taking on the Kansas City Royals (18-44) at 7:05 PM (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Orioles, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tyler Wells (4-2) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (0-1) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals' ATS record is 3-4-0 over their previous 10 games (seven of those contests had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Royals have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (30%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 4-17 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (237 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Royals Schedule