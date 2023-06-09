Nicky Lopez -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .221 with three doubles, two triples and 12 walks.

Lopez has picked up a hit in 12 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 29 games played this year, he has not homered.

Lopez has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this year (17.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .130 AVG .250 .310 OBP .333 .261 SLG .313 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 6/5 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings