MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, MJ Melendez (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .218.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.5% of them.
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (8.8%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.3% of his games this season, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (36.8%), including six multi-run games (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.192
|AVG
|.245
|.289
|OBP
|.302
|.359
|SLG
|.408
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.849), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.