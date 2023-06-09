Maikel Garcia -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .253 with eight doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Garcia has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (24.1%).
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this year (41.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 10 of 29 games so far this year.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
.306 AVG .162
.375 OBP .220
.452 SLG .216
7 XBH 2
1 HR 0
11 RBI 2
16/7 K/BB 14/3
4 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells (4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
  • The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.849), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
